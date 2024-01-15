Did you know who owns a house bigger than Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024
Located in Gujarat and owned by the Gaekwads of Baroda, the Laxmi Vilas Palace is the largest private home in the world.
It is four times larger than Buckingham Palace in England and has historical significance because the Gaekwads were the former rulers of Baroda.
For now, HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and his spouse Radhikaraje Gaekwad are in charge of the palace, which spans an enormous 3,04,92,000 square feet.
In contrast, at Rs 15,000 crore, Mukesh Ambani's Antilia is the most expensive house in the world, covering 48,780 square feet.
The opulent Laxmi Vilas Palace has a golf course in addition to its more than 170 rooms.
Radhikaraje Gaekwad was born in the Gujarati state of Wankaner on July 19, 1978. Dr. MK Ranjitsinh Jhala, her father, made the decision to become an IAS official rather than inherit the royal title.
Radhikaraje Gaekwad, who is well-known for her love of writing and reading, graduated from Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College with a master's degree in Indian history.
She was a journalist until she wed Maharaj Samarjit Singh Gaekwad in 2002.
