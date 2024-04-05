Different ways to take inspiration from Nita Ambani' s saree collection
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 05, 2024
Spouse of Indian business mogul Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani is well known for her exquisite fashion selections and immaculate sense of style.
From classic silk sarees to modern designer items, she possesses an impressive assortment of gorgeous sarees.
To showcase a blend of sophistication and elegance, Nita Ambani frequently combines rich textiles into her saree collection, such as silk, chiffon, and georgette.
She showcases her varied fashion sense in her saree line, which includes an array of hues, designs, and decorations.
As a sign of her respect for Indian culture and heritage, Nita Ambani is often seen wearing sarees at a variety of events, including formal gatherings and cultural festivities.
She's renowned for completing her saree ensembles with bold jewelry pieces that lend a hint of glitz and sophistication.
The saree line by Nita Ambani features designs by renowned Indian designers, including Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Manish Malhotra, and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.
She displays her love of fine craftsmanship and attention to detail by frequently choosing sarees with elaborate embroidery, zari work, and decorations.
