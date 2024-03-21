Diljit Dosanjh and his luxurious lifestyle: Take a sneak peek into his assets, net worth and more
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 21, 2024
The forty-year-old legend has achieved a number of firsts: he shared the Coachella stage with Ed Sheeran, enthralling Mumbai crowds, and became the first Punjabi musician to do so.
He has made notable advancements in his career in the last several years. Data that is available to the public indicates that Diljit Dosanjh has a staggering net worth of Rs 172 crore.
The successful operations of his production company and his collaboration with Warner Music are two of the main sources of income that contribute to Diljit Dosanjh's impressive net worth.
His collection of automobiles includes a number of high-end makes and models, such as a Mercedes-Benz G63 priced at Rs 2.45 crores and a Mitsubishi Pajero valued at Rs 28.33 lakhs.
Apart from his opulent homes, Diljit Dosanjh owns multiple properties that function as investments and getaway spots.
Every one of Diljit's homes, whether it's an opulent estate tucked away in a scenic setting or a chic penthouse in the middle of the city, demonstrates his immaculate taste.
His 3BHK home in Khar is valued between Rs 10-12 crores according to reports.
Diljit Dosanjh Productions Private Limited is the name of the production company he owns. Every brand endorsement he does brings in about Rs 1.5 crores for him.
