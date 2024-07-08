Diljit Dosanjh, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Badshah and other Top 8 singers who earn more than you can think
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 08, 2024
Diljit Dosanjh: Known for his acting career and chart-topping tunes, he has an estimated net worth of $20 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yo Yo Honey Singh, whose distinctive approach revolutionized Indian pop music, has an estimated net worth of $25 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Kakkar: Known for her vibrant and melodic voice, she has an estimated net worth of $5 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Badshah: Known for his popular rap tracks and high-profile partnerships, he has an estimated net worth of $15 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mika Singh: Known for his bright and uplifting melodies, he has an estimated net worth of $8 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shreya Ghoshal: Award-winning playback vocalist who charges roughly ₹18–20 lakhs per song.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sunidhi Chauhan is a well-known and versatile singer in Bollywood with an estimated net worth of $10 million.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arijit Singh: Approximately ₹15–20 lakhs each song; the voice behind many romantic Bollywood hits.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 beneficial diet and fitness secrets of Nita Ambani ahead of Anant-Radhika's wedding
Find Out More