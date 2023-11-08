Diwali 2023: Bollywood and TV celebs who opt for cracker-free, pet-friendly celebrations
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Priyanka Chopra has always promoted cracker-free and pollution-free Diwali.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nia always urges people to celebrate Diwali without crackers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt has campaigned for pooch over Patakha, promoting pet-friendly Diwali.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just a couple of days ago, Juhi Parmar and her daughter urged fans to go cracker-free this festive season.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Every year Balika Vadhu fame Toral Rasputra asks fans not to burst crackers during Diwali. She loves lighting her house up, though.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paridhi Sharma asks fans to celebrate the festival with family and not burst crackers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Dhupia also advocates an environment-friendly Diwali.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma is a climate activist and every year, she promotes cracker-free Diwali.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday also urges people to celebrate Diwali cracker-free so that the animals are not affected.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Patani has pet pooches at home and she always asks people to celebrate pet-friendly and cracker-free Diwali.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey also opts for cracker-free Diwali celebrations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Diwali 2023: Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant and other Ambani ladies are here to help you sparkle this festive season
Find Out More