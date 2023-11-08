Diwali 2023: Bollywood and TV celebs who opt for cracker-free, pet-friendly celebrations

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023

Priyanka Chopra has always promoted cracker-free and pollution-free Diwali. 

Nia always urges people to celebrate Diwali without crackers. 

Alia Bhatt has campaigned for pooch over Patakha, promoting pet-friendly Diwali. 

Just a couple of days ago, Juhi Parmar and her daughter urged fans to go cracker-free this festive season. 

Every year Balika Vadhu fame Toral Rasputra asks fans not to burst crackers during Diwali. She loves lighting her house up, though.

Paridhi Sharma asks fans to celebrate the festival with family and not burst crackers. 

Neha Dhupia also advocates an environment-friendly Diwali. 

Anushka Sharma is a climate activist and every year, she promotes cracker-free Diwali. 

Ananya Panday also urges people to celebrate Diwali cracker-free so that the animals are not affected. 

Disha Patani has pet pooches at home and she always asks people to celebrate pet-friendly and cracker-free Diwali.

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey also opts for cracker-free Diwali celebrations. 

