Diwali 2023: Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant and other Ambani ladies are here to help you sparkle this festive season
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Here's Isha Ambani in an ivory-coloured designer saree, in case you wanna wear a saree.
The beautiful Radhika Merchant in a heavily embellished lehenga when opting for elegance.
If you love gold and zari work outfits, here's a fit by Nita Ambani.
If you want to opt for something light and breezy, here's Radhika Merchant's look from one of the parties.
Shloka Mehta is here to inspire those who want to keep it subtle and desi.
Isha Ambani looks gorgeous in a co-ord set.
A royal look, if you are a newly married bride for some photo-op.
A royal embroidered suit that will bring out the festive glow.
If you are a fan of skirts and crop tops, here's Shloka in one.
Saree never goes out of style. Isha looks ethereal.
A blush pink lehenga with zari work always works.
For those who love monochrome looks.
Shloka Ambani looks so pretty in this lavender outfit.
And here's Isha in a saree too.
