Diwali 2023: Top 10 blouse designs inspired by TV bahus Shivangi Joshi and more

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023

This Diwali want to amp up your style? Take cues from Shivangi Joshi's white floral printed saree and her matching blouse.

Rupali Ganguly's yellow saree is quite elegant that she paired with matching half sleeve blouse.

Ayesha Singh's netted golden saree which she paired with the sleevless blouse can be a perfect choice for Diwali.

Aishwarya Sharma's saree is definitely the right choice for any festival. The blouse design is quite traditional and will make you look lovely.

Rubina Dilaik's golden saree and her blouse design has our heart.

Jasmin Bhasin's designer baby pink saree and her full hands blouse is just on-point.

Ankita Lokhande has got the best Maharashtrain sarees. She has the right collection for Diwali festival.

Shraddha Arya's baby pink designer saree with matching blouse is gorgeous.

Shweta Tiwari's red saree with the trendy blouse can be so perfect for Diwali.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's golden saree and the designer purple blouse raises the hotness quotient.

