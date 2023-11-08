Diwali 2023: Top 10 unique blouse designs inspired by Bollywood divas
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
A pearl beaded blouse inspired by Kiara Advani would be a unique addition to your wardrobe.
Wear a floral bralette over your lehenga or sharara.
Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a shiny pleated saree with a floral embellished blouse.
Ditch the blouse and try a blazer instead.
Give a modern touch to your simple blouse like Katrina Kaif.
Don’t wear your Diwali lehenga the basic way and take blouse cues from Kriti Sanon.
Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista and one must not miss to take cues from her.
Tamannaah Bhatia wore a sequin saree with a square-neck halter blouse.
Sara Ali Khan wore a pink lehenga with a halter-neck blouse.
A sequin saree with a full-sleeved deep-neck blouse can never go off-trend.
