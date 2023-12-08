DIY Korean skincare home remedies
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Give your skincare routine some spice with these multipurpose, low-cost Korean home remedies.
Use rice water to cleanse your face. This is among the first known "beauty hacks" from Asia.
Washing your face with rice water has to be one of the easiest home remedies one could try.
After shampooing, use it as a conditioner or rinse if you wish to use it in your hair. The rice water is also suitable for refrigeration for up to a week.
A facial massage can help you avoid looking older. In order to leave skin looking young and healthy, facial massages are meant to promote lymph drainage and improve circulation.
Sip barley tea for glowing skin. It's very effective.
It turns out that in addition to being packed with fiber and antioxidants, this little drink shields the skin from aging signs and pollutants.
After taking a shower, try bringing your used bath towel into the bedroom to prevent the air from becoming too dry, which will benefit your skin as well.
