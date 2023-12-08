DIY Korean skincare home remedies

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023

Give your skincare routine some spice with these multipurpose, low-cost Korean home remedies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use rice water to cleanse your face. This is among the first known "beauty hacks" from Asia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Washing your face with rice water has to be one of the easiest home remedies one could try.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After shampooing, use it as a conditioner or rinse if you wish to use it in your hair. The rice water is also suitable for refrigeration for up to a week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A facial massage can help you avoid looking older. In order to leave skin looking young and healthy, facial massages are meant to promote lymph drainage and improve circulation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sip barley tea for glowing skin. It's very effective.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It turns out that in addition to being packed with fiber and antioxidants, this little drink shields the skin from aging signs and pollutants.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After taking a shower, try bringing your used bath towel into the bedroom to prevent the air from becoming too dry, which will benefit your skin as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most underrated films of 2023 on Netflix and other OTT to watch before the year ends

 

 Find Out More