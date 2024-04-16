Do Aur Do Pyaar actress Vidya Balan's net worth, salary, assets
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 16, 2024
Do Aur Do Pyaar, Vidya Balan's upcoming film, is almost ready for release and features Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.
Vidya's career began with Hum Paanch serial. Based on reports, Vidya has achieved recognition and presently has a net worth of 136 crore.
Prior to Parineeta, Vidya served as Pradeep Sarkar's inspiration for some of the most exquisite music videos
Reports state that Siddharth Roy Kapur has a net worth of around 37 crore. The producer's assets are 267% less than those of his spouse.
Together, the couple's net worth is 173 crore, of which Vidya Balan owns 78%. In the meanwhile, Siddharth Roy Kapur's net worth fluctuates greatly based on his business.
Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur own an opulent Mumbai condominium worth eight crore. A 14 crore home was also given to his wife by the producer.
Vidya received Rs 500 for her first modeling job, which was for a State tourist promotion. Vidya's first salary was roughly four times lower than Siddharth Roy Kapur's.
At present, Vidya demands around 3 crore for a movie, and the duo merits recognition for their outstanding financial achievements.
She is one of the most respectable stars with a huge bank size.
