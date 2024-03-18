Does Sania Mirza have a greater net worth than the Ambani Bahus?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024
Following the Ambani family's three-day pre-wedding celebration, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, the bahus of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, are currently making headlines.
There's a lot of curiosity regarding Anant Ambani's fiancée, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta, the bride of Akash Ambani.
Sania Mirza is wealthier than Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, who are from wealthy families with substantial resources.
The most well-known, wealthy, and prominent sportsperson in India is Sania Mirza.
Sania Mirza has a far larger net worth than Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, which may surprise you.
Sania Mirza is said to have an astonishing net worth of $26 million, or roughly Rs 216 crore.
In addition to running her own tennis academy, Sania Mirza charges brands Rs 25 crore for endorsements.
A study claims that Radhika Merchant's current net worth is estimated to be in the range of Rs 10 crore and Shloka Mehta has an estimated net worth of 149 crores.
