Dussehra 2023: Top 10 Bollywood inspired stylish blouses to go with your Vijayadashmi sari

Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone - Here's some fashion inspiration for all the lovely ladies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023
Alia Bhatt's T back blouse style is quite trendy and different.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A gorgeous sleeveless blouse like that of Janhvi Kapoor is pretty gorgeous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dare to be bold, opt for a backless blouse like that of Deepika Padukone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The off-shoulder blouses can really elevate your saree look. Doesn't Kangana Ranaut look fab?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A crochet blouse or a blouse with intricate cut out are in fashion. Kriti Sanon looks absolutely ravishing here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A fill sleeves blouse will never go out of style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 actress shows you how to team your saree with a shirt blouse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you want a blend of modern and traditional, go for a singlet blouse like that of Samantha Ruth Prabhu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mix match your saree and blouse to stand out from the crowd. Shilpa Shetty knows it well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Or simply stick to the color tone and beautiful like Rasmika Mandanna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz Gill's traditional silk saree with a matching blouse is simple and nice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Why not add a little tadka of glamour and add a cape to your blouse like Bhumi Pednekar?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fringes, beads and bling - Suhana Khan's blouse style is pretty awesome.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
