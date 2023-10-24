Dussehra 2023: Top 10 Bollywood inspired stylish blouses to go with your Vijayadashmi sari

Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone - Here's some fashion inspiration for all the lovely ladies.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's T back blouse style is quite trendy and different.

Janhvi Kapoor

A gorgeous sleeveless blouse like that of Janhvi Kapoor is pretty gorgeous.

Deepika Padukone

Dare to be bold, opt for a backless blouse like that of Deepika Padukone.

Kangana Ranaut

The off-shoulder blouses can really elevate your saree look. Doesn't Kangana Ranaut look fab?

Kriti Sanon

A crochet blouse or a blouse with intricate cut out are in fashion. Kriti Sanon looks absolutely ravishing here.

Ananya Panday

A fill sleeves blouse will never go out of style.

Katrina Kaif

Tiger 3 actress shows you how to team your saree with a shirt blouse.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

If you want a blend of modern and traditional, go for a singlet blouse like that of Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Shilpa Shetty

Mix match your saree and blouse to stand out from the crowd. Shilpa Shetty knows it well.

Rashmika Mandanna

Or simply stick to the color tone and beautiful like Rasmika Mandanna.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill's traditional silk saree with a matching blouse is simple and nice.

Bhumi Pednekar

Why not add a little tadka of glamour and add a cape to your blouse like Bhumi Pednekar?

Suhana Khan

Fringes, beads and bling - Suhana Khan's blouse style is pretty awesome.

