Dwayne Johnson's Workout Plan: All You Need To Know

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock's workout regimen is as popular as his films. We get you the details.

All About Fitness

For Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, workouts and a meticulous diet and workout plan remains crucial.

Started Early

In his biography, The Rock mentioned that he first began weight training when he was just 13.

Rigorous Training

Dwayne Johnson’s physique is an offshoot of his rigorous training that lasted for decades.

Workout Secret

For optimal training, Dwayne follows a mix of rep schemes, workout splits, and exercises.

Traveling Gym

Dwayne Johnson likes to work out in seclusion at his Iron Paradise gym.

Change Is The Only Constant

The Rock focuses on bringing variability in his training program.

Workout Space

Dwayne’s gym includes different equipments, multiple 18-wheelers, and a big crew that helps him set it up.

Cardio Workout

Dwayne Johnson kicks off his day with a cardio workout to keep his metabolism right.

Workout Plan

In the gym, he does leg presses, hip thrusts, squats with chains, walking lunges, or plyometric exercise.

