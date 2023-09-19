Dwayne Johnson's Workout Plan: All You Need To Know

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock's workout regimen is as popular as his films. We get you the details.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
For Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, workouts and a meticulous diet and workout plan remains crucial.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In his biography, The Rock mentioned that he first began weight training when he was just 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dwayne Johnson’s physique is an offshoot of his rigorous training that lasted for decades.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For optimal training, Dwayne follows a mix of rep schemes, workout splits, and exercises.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dwayne Johnson likes to work out in seclusion at his Iron Paradise gym.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Rock focuses on bringing variability in his training program.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dwayne’s gym includes different equipments, multiple 18-wheelers, and a big crew that helps him set it up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dwayne Johnson kicks off his day with a cardio workout to keep his metabolism right.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the gym, he does leg presses, hip thrusts, squats with chains, walking lunges, or plyometric exercise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
