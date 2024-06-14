DYK about Jasprit Bumrah and his lavish lifestyle
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jun 14, 2024
Bumrah resides in an expansive property in Ahmedabad with his spouse, Sanjana Ganesan, a sports anchor and model, and their son, Angad.
According to sources, the house's valuation in 2021 was roughly Rs 3 crore.
In addition to his opulent Ahmedabad villa, Jasprit Bumrah reportedly possesses an opulent Mumbai residence worth at around Rs 2 crore.
As an ardent enthusiast, Bumrah possesses a collection of highly valued vehicles, including a Mercedes-Maybach S560 (worth Rs 2.3 crore) and a Range Rover Velar (starting at Rs 87 lakh).
In addition, he owns a Hyundai Verna (Rs 10 - Rs 17 lakh), a Toyota Innova Crysta (starting at Rs 19 lakh), and a Nissan GT-R (Rs 2 million).
His initial salary was Rs 10 lakh, but according to sources, it was increased to Rs 1.2 crore (per season) for 2014–2017, Rs 7 crore in 2018, and finally Rs 12 crore for the 2022–2023 season.
Jasprit Bumrah's net worth is estimated to be Rs 55 crore based on public statistics and sources.
The top fast bowler receives an annual payment of Rs 7 crore from the BCCI in addition to match fees.
