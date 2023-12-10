DYK how much social media influencers earn on Instagram and other platforms?
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
Social media competition has always been fierce, especially for influencers whose income relies on likes and followers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These are the varied income levels that you can expect from each platform depending on the amount of followers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Earnings on Facebook vary by follower count, with 10K-50K followers making about $266 per post globally.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
YouTube offers multiple methods of earning like ad monetization, Super Chat, and memberships, a growing channel can earn over ₹1,00,000.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Twitter's new subscription model allows creators to offer exclusive content for a monthly fee.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Instagram remains lucrative for influencers, with earnings ranging from ₹3000 to over ₹4 lakhs per post, based on follower count.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Revenue potential depends on engagement, niche, and posting frequency across platforms.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Influencers can monetize through sponsorships, affiliate marketing, and newer subscription-based models.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite platform shifts, influencers can expect diverse income depending on the social media platform they’re on.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Creators can earn significantly based on engagement rates and niche content.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Social media platforms offer various ways for influencers to make money and it’s not only limited to sponsored posts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Korean dramas to watch during Christmas holiday season on Netflix, and more OTT
Find Out More