DYK how much social media influencers earn on Instagram and other platforms?

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023

Social media competition has always been fierce, especially for influencers whose income relies on likes and followers.

These are the varied income levels that you can expect from each platform depending on the amount of followers.

Earnings on Facebook vary by follower count, with 10K-50K followers making about $266 per post globally.

YouTube offers multiple methods of earning like ad monetization, Super Chat, and memberships, a growing channel can earn over ₹1,00,000.

Twitter's new subscription model allows creators to offer exclusive content for a monthly fee.

Instagram remains lucrative for influencers, with earnings ranging from ₹3000 to over ₹4 lakhs per post, based on follower count.

Revenue potential depends on engagement, niche, and posting frequency across platforms.

Influencers can monetize through sponsorships, affiliate marketing, and newer subscription-based models.

Despite platform shifts, influencers can expect diverse income depending on the social media platform they’re on.

Creators can earn significantly based on engagement rates and niche content.

Social media platforms offer various ways for influencers to make money and it’s not only limited to sponsored posts.

