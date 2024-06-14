DYK Korean skincare hack of applying rice water
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 14, 2024
Supports Hair Growth: Encourages longer, healthier hair.
Enhances Skin Texture: The skin is made softer and smoother.
Lessens broken ends and strengthens hair to lessen damage to it.
Brightens Skin: Boosts the natural radiance of the skin.
Reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
Hydrates Skin: Gives dry skin substantial moisture. Its a must for summers.
Calms and cures irritated skin, relieving irritation. One of the most effective way to treat an irritation.
Enhances Hair Shine: Gives hair a healthy, natural shine.
Thanks For Reading!
