DYK Korean skincare hack of applying rice water

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2024

Supports Hair Growth: Encourages longer, healthier hair.

Enhances Skin Texture: The skin is made softer and smoother.

Lessens broken ends and strengthens hair to lessen damage to it.

Brightens Skin: Boosts the natural radiance of the skin.

Reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Hydrates Skin: Gives dry skin substantial moisture. Its a must for summers.

Calms and cures irritated skin, relieving irritation. One of the most effective way to treat an irritation.

Enhances Hair Shine: Gives hair a healthy, natural shine.

