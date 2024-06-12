DYK the Top 8 most educated South Indian actresses

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2024

Anushka Shetty graduated with a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) from Bangalore's Mount Carmel College.

Rashmika Mandanna holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from M.S. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Bangalore, with concentrations in journalism, English literature, and psychology.

Sai Pallavi: Georgia's Tbilisi State Medical University awarded her an MBBS.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) from Chennai's Stella Maris College.

Kajal Aggarwal holds a degree in mass media from K.C. College in Mumbai, with a focus on marketing and advertising.

Nayanthara: Marthoma College, Thiruvalla, awarded her a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in English literature.

Shruti Haasan: Attended the Musicians Institute in California and St. Andrew's College in Mumbai, where she studied psychology and music.

Trisha Krishnan: Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai, awarded her a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).

