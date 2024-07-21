DYK these facts about the Ambani school?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2024

Mukesh Ambani's father is the namesake of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Location: Located in Mumbai, a busy metropolis. Established in the year 2003.

Affiliations - Provides ICSE, IB, and IGCSE courses. Many Bollywood star kids go to this school.

Campus: Equipped with cutting-edge amenities and contemporary infrastructure. One of the best schools of Mumbai.

Faculty: This academic institution has a highly skilled and experienced faculty.

Diverse extracurricular activities are offered for comprehensive growth in the extracurricular realm.

Reputation: Well-known for cutting-edge instructional strategies and high academic standards.

The annual fees, which come to about Rs 14,000 per month for grades LKG through 7, are said to vary from around Rs 1.7 lakh.

