DYK these Top 8 facts about Mirzapur actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 09, 2024
Theater Origins: Prior to transitioning to the screen, Shweta started her career in the performing arts with theater.
NIFT Graduate: She attended the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Delhi to study fashion communication.
Behind the Camera: She served as a production assistant and associate director on a variety of movies prior to becoming an actress.
TV Debut: She played Zenia Khan in the Disney India series "Kya Mast Hai Life," which was her television debut.
Enthusiast Traveler: Shweta enjoys taking trips and frequently posts about them on social media.
Artist: In her spare time, she likes to paint and draw in addition to performing.
Fame from "Haraamkhor": She was praised by critics for her performance with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in "Haraamkhor."
Wed to SlowCheeta: In 2018, she wed rapper Chaitanya Sharma, better known by his stage as SlowCheeta.
