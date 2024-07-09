DYK these Top 8 facts about Mirzapur actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2024

Theater Origins: Prior to transitioning to the screen, Shweta started her career in the performing arts with theater.

NIFT Graduate: She attended the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Delhi to study fashion communication.

Behind the Camera: She served as a production assistant and associate director on a variety of movies prior to becoming an actress.

TV Debut: She played Zenia Khan in the Disney India series "Kya Mast Hai Life," which was her television debut.

Enthusiast Traveler: Shweta enjoys taking trips and frequently posts about them on social media.

Artist: In her spare time, she likes to paint and draw in addition to performing.

Fame from "Haraamkhor": She was praised by critics for her performance with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in "Haraamkhor."

Wed to SlowCheeta: In 2018, she wed rapper Chaitanya Sharma, better known by his stage as SlowCheeta.

