DYK who is Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala and what does she do?
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 29, 2024
Background: Richa Sharma, Sanjay Dutt's first wife, is the mother of Trishala.
Education: She graduated from New York's John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a degree in law.
Practice of Psychotherapy: Trishala is a licensed psychotherapist with a focus on forensic psychology.
Entrepreneurship: She established and is the owner of DreamTresses, a prosperous hair extension company.
Social Media Presence: Trishala is present on social media, where she posts about her personal life and mental health.
Personal Struggles: She has publicly talked about her difficulties dealing with the early death of her mother from cancer.
Public Appearances: Although Trishala resides in the United States, her renowned family in India periodically makes headlines in that country.
Advocacy: Trishala frequently posts inspirational information and promotes mental health awareness.
