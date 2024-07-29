DYK who is Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala and what does she do?

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2024

Background: Richa Sharma, Sanjay Dutt's first wife, is the mother of Trishala.

Education: She graduated from New York's John Jay College of Criminal Justice with a degree in law.

Practice of Psychotherapy: Trishala is a licensed psychotherapist with a focus on forensic psychology.

Entrepreneurship: She established and is the owner of DreamTresses, a prosperous hair extension company.

Social Media Presence: Trishala is present on social media, where she posts about her personal life and mental health.

Personal Struggles: She has publicly talked about her difficulties dealing with the early death of her mother from cancer.

Public Appearances: Although Trishala resides in the United States, her renowned family in India periodically makes headlines in that country.

Advocacy: Trishala frequently posts inspirational information and promotes mental health awareness.

