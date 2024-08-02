DYK why Nita Ambani drinks beetroot juice daily?

Vridhi Soodhan | Aug 02, 2024

Nita bani is in her 60s and still looks so young and fresh.

The secret to her good skin and health is a balanced diet.

Daily she starts her day by drinking a glass of fresh beetroot juice according to reports.

The juice gives a radiant skin and adds to her well being.

Beetroot has Vitamin C and B6, iron and magnesium and is very good for overall development.

Beetroot juice helps in improving the blood flow in our body which also enhances our endurance and reduces fatigue.

It's good for heart health. This ensures Nita Ambani's cardiovascular system is fit and healthy.

Hence, one should try to take a glass of beetroot juice daily for a good health and radiant skin.

