DYK why Nita and Mukesh Ambani live on the 27th floor of Antilia?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 01, 2024
Nita and Mukesh Ambani's house has a unique name, Antilia. It is situated in Mumbai.
It is one of the most luxurious homes in the world. Its looks are worth watching.
It has 27 floors in total and is a huge building.
The Ambanis prefer to live on the 27th floor as there is enough sunlight and ventilation for them.
Reportedly, very few people are allowed to enter the 26th floor.
Antilia has several facilities like a swimming pool, game zone, theatre room etc.
There is a separate floor for parking only. They have various expensive cars.
Antilia is one of the most expensive possession of the Ambani family.
