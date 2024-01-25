Easiest ways with Korean skincare routine to maintain the natural glow
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
One cannot emphasize the importance of a mild cleanser. It is advisable to consider using a foam or low-pH cleanser.
Regular exfoliation eliminates dead skin cells, which promotes a smoother complexion. Apply a little exfoliator once or twice a week.
Use face essences: Not to be mistaken with face serums or tones, face essences are a K-beauty gem that dramatically improve your skincare routine.
Every night a sleeping mask that provides deep hydration and aids skin restoration will help you wake up with skin that appears more refreshed.
A weekly sheet mask is not only excellent for your skin but also a wonderful way to unwind.
Sun protection is essential for K-beauty regardless of the weather outdoors. You cannot skimp on it or disregard it.
Use an eye cream or serum if you're concerned about fine lines or dark circles under your eyes.
Use lip scrubs which are gentle for your skin type for a more natural glow around your lips.
