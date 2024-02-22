Easy Korean beauty routine for flawless skin
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024
For best results, make sure your cleaner is efficient and clear of oil.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once a week, exfoliate your skin to effectively remove dead skin cells.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Use toner after exfoliation every day to tighten pores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Use an ample amount of moisturizer that is appropriate for your skin type.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For crucial protection against UV rays, apply SPF every day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Weekly use of Korean sheet masks can yield extra benefits.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Use a premium serum to achieve smoothness and brightness.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Use eye cream every day to prevent wrinkles and achieve revitalized skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 timeless family entertainers of Bollywood on OTT platforms
Find Out More