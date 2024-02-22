Easy Korean beauty routine for flawless skin

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024

For best results, make sure your cleaner is efficient and clear of oil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Once a week, exfoliate your skin to effectively remove dead skin cells.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use toner after exfoliation every day to tighten pores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use an ample amount of moisturizer that is appropriate for your skin type.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For crucial protection against UV rays, apply SPF every day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Weekly use of Korean sheet masks can yield extra benefits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use a premium serum to achieve smoothness and brightness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use eye cream every day to prevent wrinkles and achieve revitalized skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 timeless family entertainers of Bollywood on OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More