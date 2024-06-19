Easy Korean hair remedies for adults

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2024

The best way to keep your hair clean is to shampoo at least twice a week.

Conditioners goes hand in hand with shampoos.

Hiar wash should be done with luke warm or mild water.

Do not use brushes with hard bristles to comb your hair.

Use pillows that have satin or silk covers to reduce friction.

Hair serums help in growth of the hair.

Try to avoid using hair colours as they filled with chemicals.

Keep your hair free,ie, don't tie them the whole day. Let the roots relax.

