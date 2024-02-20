Easy Korean skincare for a long lasting glow

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024

Make sure there's not a lot of oil in the cleanser you use. An effective cleaner is quite useful.

Recall that exfoliating your skin once a week could help remove dead skin cells.

Toners are the ideal tool for pore tightening. Every day, after exfoliating, use toners.

Using a high-quality serum will give you the required softness and radiance.

If you're sick of your skin looking wrinkly, apply an eye cream every day. You will see the difference after a few uses.

Use a generous amount of the moisturizer that you have selected, taking care to match it to your skin type.

SPF is ultimately necessary. Use it every day to protect your skin from UV rays.

Korean sheet masks provide additional advantages. Try these at least once a week.

