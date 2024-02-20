Easy Korean skincare for a long lasting glow
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
Make sure there's not a lot of oil in the cleanser you use. An effective cleaner is quite useful.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recall that exfoliating your skin once a week could help remove dead skin cells.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Toners are the ideal tool for pore tightening. Every day, after exfoliating, use toners.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Using a high-quality serum will give you the required softness and radiance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you're sick of your skin looking wrinkly, apply an eye cream every day. You will see the difference after a few uses.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Use a generous amount of the moisturizer that you have selected, taking care to match it to your skin type.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SPF is ultimately necessary. Use it every day to protect your skin from UV rays.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Korean sheet masks provide additional advantages. Try these at least once a week.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Kaagaz 2, Top 10 thought-provoking movies to watch on OTT
Find Out More