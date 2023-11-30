Easy Korean skincare routine for this wedding season
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023
As we get ready to attend all the weddings in 2023, we all want that glow that will make people jealous, and Korean skincare is the way to achieve it.
Cleanse your skin with the double cleansing method. The Koreans use this method in their signature skincare products.
Exfoliation is a step in the Korean skincare routine that should be performed once a week.
Exfoliation means removing dead skin cells from your face, especially, from the nose area.
Make sure you never neglect the skin routine's toning phase. The best toner to use is one that is mild, alcohol-free, or tailored to your specific skin type—oily, combination, or dry.
During the wedding season, using an essence after applying a lotion will provide your skin with the additional moisture it requires. This guarantees that it will shine like the full moon.
Apply a thick layer of a deeply moisturizing sleeping mask as a final step.
By keeping the skin hydrated and plump, this moisture helps to seal in that nourishment.
