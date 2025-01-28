Easy to Carry Saree Styles by TV Actresses
Shivi Paswan
Jan 28, 2025
Hina Khan looks Graceful in a simple Banarasi saree, paired with a matching blouse and minimal jewelry.
A purple saree with a simple white blouse gives royal and elegant vibes to Tejaswini’s look.
Tejaswini’s cream saree with floral patterns and a deep-neck blouse looks beautiful.
Rubina stuns in a simple black saree with polka dots giving vintage vibes.
A bright pink chiffon saree with pearl details offers a simple yet elegant look.
The classy royal blue saree with shiny design exudes sophistication.
Shweta Tiwari shines in her pink saree paired with a multi-colored blouse, adding charm to her look.
Jennifer looks timeless in a dreamy white saree showing pure elegance.
A red and white cotton saree is easy to carry and perfect casual wear.
Divyanka Tripathi’s yellow cotton saree with floral designs brings vibrant energy.
