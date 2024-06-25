Effective Korean haircare routine followed by models
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 25, 2024
Using shampoos strictly according to your scalp type is important.
Following shampoos, conditioners should be the next step.
Rinsing of hair with mild water is important.
To make your hair strands strong and long, you can apply hair masks once a week.
Try to avoid using electric combs or any appliances regularly.
In order to maintain the strength of your hair, oiling is essential.
Hair colours could damage the texture and originality of your hair.
Using satin or silk pillows are nice as they reduce the friction of hair.
Thanks For Reading!
