Effective Korean skincare for working women
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024
Use a light weighted cleanser. It's the first step in Korean skincare routine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Don't forget to exfoliate your skin once a week to remove dead skin cells.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apply toner on skin. It has many benefits and is easily available.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Using a good quality serum will give you the shine you need.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apply a thick layer of moisturizer according to your skin type.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After everything is done SPF is a must. It will protect your skin from the sun's rays.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you are fed up with your dark circles and wrinkled eyes, apply an eye cream daily before sleeping at night.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One can also try Korean sheet masks once a week as they have promising results.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
