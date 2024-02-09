Effective Korean skincare for working women

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024

Use a light weighted cleanser. It's the first step in Korean skincare routine.

Don't forget to exfoliate your skin once a week to remove dead skin cells.

Apply toner on skin. It has many benefits and is easily available.

Using a good quality serum will give you the shine you need.

Apply a thick layer of moisturizer according to your skin type.

After everything is done SPF is a must. It will protect your skin from the sun's rays.

If you are fed up with your dark circles and wrinkled eyes, apply an eye cream daily before sleeping at night.

One can also try Korean sheet masks once a week as they have promising results.

