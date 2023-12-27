Effective Korean skincare tips to treat Acne
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
Double cleanse your face according to your skin type to keep your face oil free.
To remove dead particles from your pores, exfoliate your skin with a gentle scrub to avoid pigmentation.
Hydration is very important, therefore, keep drinking plenty of water and stay hydrated.
Apply toner on your dry and clean face to maintain its pH level to avoid the occurrence of acne.
For acne prone skin, it is advisable to use light weighted serums and apply it all over your face carefully.
Sheet masks help as a protective layer which nourishes your skin as well.
A thick layer of moisturizer is to be used so that all the previous products get locked into the skin.
No matter if it's a night function or a day outing, sunscreens are always good for usage.
Tea tree oils can also be helpful to reduce acne scars from an oily skin.
