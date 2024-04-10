Eid 2024: Let Jannat Zubair help you style for the festival
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 10, 2024
The colour purple never fails to stand out.
A plain black saree will always be gorgeous.
An embroidered suit works great for some comfortable and elegant outfit.
Here's another plain saree but a dual-toned one.
An anarkali for the beauty in you.
A shimmery saree is a must-have for the occasion.
A simple floral sharara to keep up the young vibe.
Going total desi in suits for elegance and grace.
Here's a dhoti-style pantsuit for something different.
A Gharara if you just love going grand.
