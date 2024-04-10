Eid 2024: Let Jannat Zubair help you style for the festival 

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2024

The colour purple never fails to stand out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A plain black saree will always be gorgeous. 

An embroidered suit works great for some comfortable and elegant outfit. 

Here's another plain saree but a dual-toned one. 

An anarkali for the beauty in you.

A shimmery saree is a must-have for the occasion.

A simple floral sharara to keep up the young vibe. 

Going total desi in suits for elegance and grace. 

Here's a dhoti-style pantsuit for something different.  

A Gharara if you just love going grand. 

