Eid 2024: Let THESE gorgeous Pakistani actresses help you style for the occasion
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 05, 2024
Ayeza Khan looks gorgeous in this pastel-pink outfit.
Hania Amir always setting the bar high.
She looks gorgeous in every outfit.
Some blush pink jora for Iqra.
Simplicity is the best, here's Mahira Khan proving it.
Mawra in this shade of red is just stunning.
Maya Ali has always been a show stealer.
Saba Qamar gives off Cinderella vibes in this one.
If not suits, opt for Co-ord sets just like Sajal Aly here.
A gorgeous ivory suit would make you look like Eid ka Chand.
Urwa Hocane stealing hearts in pale pink pastel jora.
Yumna Zaidi makes even the heaviest of outfits so elegant.
