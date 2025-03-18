Eid 2025: Top 10 Sajal Ali-inspired outfits to sport a graceful look
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 18, 2025
Sajal Ali’s traditional fashion is simply incredible. Let’s take a look at some of her best ethnic looks that you too can sport on Eid 2025.
Sajal looks stunning in this simple white suit set featuring a stylish neck design.
Sajal wins hearts in this embroidered sea green full sleeved suit set.
Sajal makes heads turn in this embroidered blue suit paired with a net dupatta.
Sajal looks beautiful in this simple yet stylish green velvet frock suit.
Sajal Ali wins heart in this black velvet short kurti set paired with a net dupatta.
Sajal makes fans go ‘wow’ in this floral white salwar-kameez paired with matching accessories.
Sajal Ali eid outfit (10)
Sajal looks like a diva in this dark red suit set.
Sajal looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this heavy embroidered black suit paired with red dupatta.
Sajal looks stunning in this navy blue floral suit paired with a net dupatta.
