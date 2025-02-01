Elegant Blouse Designs To Slay In Sarees!

Blouse designs to try for your next event look!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2025

Here are some trendy blouse designs inspired by Bollywood actresses that you can try for your next ethnic look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia in a golden deep v-neck blouse paired with a black saree makes heads turn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The strapless intricate work blouse exudes luxurious charm, perfect for high-profile events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Net embroidered blouse paired with a multicolor saree radiates lively vibes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The idea of a bow at the back looks extremely adorable, making the look captivating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The V-neck blouse enhances the look and gives a classic charm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The high-neck blouse exudes a bold and sophisticated charm to the saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One-shoulder blouse styled with a messy bun radiating a contemporary charm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The butterfly top blouse design with a shimmery white saree exudes modern grace.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The stapped peplum blouse evokes a vibrant graceful look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Square neck blouses are the go-to choice to pair with a saree, looking effortlessly elegant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com



