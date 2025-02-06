Elevate Your Wedding Season Outfits Inspired By Shreya Ghoshal!
Upgrade your wardrobe inspired by Shreya Ghoshal!
Vidhi
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 06, 2025
Apart from being the og music sensation Shreya Ghoshal has always stunned us with her amazing fashion choices, here are some looks from her that you can adopt to upgrade your wardrobe!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A yellow gown paired with a shrug top and dupatta around the arms is the perfect look for Haldi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shreya exudes grace in a white intricate work gown with shiny stones all over.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A soft pink saree is paired with a detailed white cape blouse styled with a ponytail that evokes ethnic charm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A navy blue gown with curly hair and minimal makeup, radiating ethnic vibes!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shreya looks stunning maroon saree with flowy fabric styled with wavy hair, perfect for traditional events.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For an indo-western look, a shirt paired with a printed gown and beachy waves gives contemporary charm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A dark blue gown that looks effortlessly gorgeous styled with a nude makeup look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
White net frock suit that radiates simplicity and elegant charm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A red saree draped in Bengali style with white details and golden jewelry exuding classic grace.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sky blue gown dress paired with a floral shrug and defined curls looks flawless on brown skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 gorgeous lehengas worn by Madhuri Dixit
Find Out More