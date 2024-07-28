Esha Gupta, Lisa Haydon, Disha Patani and more Bollywood divas who love the beach life
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 28, 2024
Esha Gupta: Esha loves the sun, sand, and sea, and she talks about her beach adventures.
Lisa Haydon: Lisa is a beach enthusiast who regularly shares photos from her time spent surfing and exploring the seaside.
Disha Patani: Disha's love of the beach and beachwear is evident in the abundance of beach images on her Instagram account.
Kareena Kapoor: Frequently spotted lounging in the sun, Kareena takes her family on leisurely beach holidays.
Alia Bhatt: Alia's love of the beach is clear from her many trips to tropical destinations and her calm beachside portraits.
Bipasha Basu: Bipasha loves being by the beach and frequently shares her yoga and workout practices there.
Deepika Padukone: Deepika loves to relax at the beach and treasures the peaceful atmosphere and breathtaking scenery.
Katrina Kaif: Katrina is frequently spotted taking pleasure in the ocean, as evidenced by her beach images.
