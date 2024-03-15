Essential Korean skincare regimen for a perfect looking skin
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
If you want to have glass-like skin like a Korean, start with double cleansing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Give your face a good exfoliation to get rid of all interior oil and debris.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Use the right toner for your skin type; this is a crucial but sometimes missed step.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apply the right serum to your skin type by dabbing it on to cure and nourish it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Include a weekly sheet mask application for a radiant, natural glow.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you want to provide your skin enough hydration and nourishment, go for thick moisturizer layers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Whether you do your skincare in the morning or the evening, always apply SPF last.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To avoid any skin damage, cleanse your face with a light towel rather than a heavy one.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Poacher actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya's Top 10 best performances to watch on OTT
Find Out More