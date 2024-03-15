Essential Korean skincare regimen for a perfect looking skin

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024

If you want to have glass-like skin like a Korean, start with double cleansing.

Give your face a good exfoliation to get rid of all interior oil and debris.

Use the right toner for your skin type; this is a crucial but sometimes missed step.

Apply the right serum to your skin type by dabbing it on to cure and nourish it.

Include a weekly sheet mask application for a radiant, natural glow.

If you want to provide your skin enough hydration and nourishment, go for thick moisturizer layers.

Whether you do your skincare in the morning or the evening, always apply SPF last.

To avoid any skin damage, cleanse your face with a light towel rather than a heavy one.

