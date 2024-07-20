Ethnic kurtis inspired by Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more actresses

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2024

Bollywood divas are bringing back the trend of wearing stylish Kurtis and we are loving it.

Just like Sara Ali Khan you can also sport a plain white kutti with a coloured dupatta.

Choosing light shades of blue, green and others in summers is a pro tip followed by Kiara Advani.

Make your skin glow by contrasting a bright pink kurta set with some light accessories.

Go full on ethnic with sheesha work and multi coloured kurtas this festive season.

Cotton Kurtis can never be out of fashion and Jhanvi Kapoor is proving it right.

Just like Khushi Kapoor you can also style your Kurtis with pajamis, shararas, loose pants etc.

Be it a casual outing or visiting a temple, wearing Kurtis is always suitable.

