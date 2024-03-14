Evergreen Korean skincare tips for daily use
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
The first step to having glass-like skin like a Korean is double cleansing.
Thoroughly exfoliate your face to get rid of internal oil and debris.
Apply the right toner for your skin type. Although a lot of people omit this step, you should.
Then dab the serum that is most appropriate for your skin type.
Applying thick moisturizer layers is good for your skin.
Use SPF last, whether you do your skincare in the morning or the evening.
You can also use a facial sheet mask once a week. It will glow and sparkle naturally.
When cleaning your face, always use a soft towel rather than a heavy one as the latter may be damaging to your skin.
