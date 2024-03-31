Everyday Korean hair care tips for longer, stronger hair

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2024

Wash your hair with the best suited shampoo for your scalp, for example for oily scalp choose something which helps in keeping oil in control.

Don't forget to use conditioner afterwards as it will make your hair soft and strong.

Use a hair serum to calm down the frizzy effect of your hair.

Once a week oiling is a must. Do not form a habit of not oiling your hair for months.

Drink enough water to stay hydrated and healthy from within. This will help the roots stay strong.

Eating good nutritious food which will help is providing the necessary nutrients to the scalp.

Be extra careful while using heating devices like curling iron or a hair straightener.

After shampooing, try to wrap your hair with a soft cloth instead of a rough towel.

