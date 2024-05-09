Everyday Korean hair care tips to take good care of your hair

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2024

Its good to keep your hair open for a while. This will allow them to breathe.

Don't tie your pony too tight or else you might start building a bald patch on the forehead.

Its advisable to go for regular hairtrims to avoid hairfall/ breakage.

Never leave your hair uncombed as they might get tangled and then it will get problematic to detangle them.

Use a massager to feel relaxed and help circulate the blood.

Applying serum on hair could be good for those with frizzy hair.

Do not use heating products too much on your hair as they can damage them.

Oiling your hair once a week is a good habit. Follow it if it suits your scalp and hair.

