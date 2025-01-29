Exploring Nora Fatehi’s Alluring Saree Looks!

Intriguing looks inspired by Nora Fatehi!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2025

Nora wore a beautiful yellow saree paired with a mid-sleeved deep-neck blouse and made heads turn!

Nora exudes ethnic charm in a chic neon chiffon saree paired.

This white net saree exudes effortless charm and soft ethnic vibes!

Nora looks simply stunning in this look.

You can't keep eyes off Nora in this look.

This peach saree speaks volumes of elegance.

Red flowy saree radiates contemporary vibes, and is perfect for high-profile parties.

Nora pairs a soft pink net saree with a spaghetti-strapped blouse.

Nora looks fabulous in a white intricate work saree with yellow details on the border and blouse.

A navy blue shiny saree paired with a sleeveless blouse makes her look intriguing.

Stay tuned for more such interesting looks by Nora Fatehi!

Thanks For Reading!

