Farhan Akhtar’s secret fitness routine behind his amazing transformation at 50
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2024
As Farhan turns 50 today, he still keeps himself in peak physical shape by combining a variety of exercises and emphasizing both cardio and strength training.
He uses a well-rounded training program that includes aerobic activities like swimming, cycling, and running.
An additional essential component of Farhan's fitness regimen is functional training.
In addition to his intense workout routine, Farhan follows a tight and healthy food plan.
He emphasizes the need of eating a well-balanced diet rich in proteins, carbs, and healthy fats—all three of the macronutrients.
The actor knows that processed meals, refined carbohydrates, and alcohol can negatively affect his overall health and fitness goals, therefore he abstains from them.
Lean protein sources that Farhan Akhtar chooses to include in his meals include fish, tofu, chicken breast, and lentils.
Aspiring people everywhere can find inspiration from Farhan's flawless demonstration of a well-rounded approach to fitness.
