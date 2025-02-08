Farhan Saeed wins hearts with his performance to SRK and Vicky Kaushal's songs
Shivi Paswan
| Feb 08, 2025
Farhan Saeed won hearts when he danced to Bollywood tracks during sister Mawra Hocane’s Shendi event which took place in Lahore.
In a new video that Farhan shared, he performed Bollywood steps with grace and perfection.
Farhan performed to Shah Rukh Khan's popular track Chaiya Chaiya from Dil Se.
The grace with which he performed the steps is admirable.
Later, he also performed to Vicky Kaushal's popular song Tauba Tauba.
Farhan was supported by guests who clearly loved his moves.
Farhan looked sharp in white kurta pyjama set during the performance.
Farhan Saeed stole the show with his stellar performance.
Farhan's performance was filled with smiles, music and dance.
Farhan enjoys a massive fan following in India, courtesy popular Pakistani shows.
