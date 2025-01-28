Fascinating facts about Shruti Hassan!

Intresting facts about Shruti Hassan!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2025

Shruti is a singer, musician, and songwriter taking an interest in music production off-camera.

She is multilingual, effortlessly transforming her thoughts into different languages.

Being a skilled Bharatanatyam dancer, Shruti has always flaunted her interest in traditional Indian art forms.

Shruti has formed her own rock band ‘’Ethos’’ embracing her genuine music artistry.

The actress owns the concept of a gothic aesthetic, showcasing her dressing style through dark aesthetic makeup and attire.

Shruti holds a degree in psychology, showcasing her interest in human characteristics.

The actress has always been influenced by fashion and early in her career, she wanted to achieve that dream.

Shruti is a passionate travel enthusiast, she loves to explore new places, architecture, and monuments.

Shruti has always been actively involved in various social causes, participating in charity events as well.

Shruti is a true foodie, her love for new recipes, cuisines is commendable.

