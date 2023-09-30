Fatima Sana Shaikh Vs Karishma Tanna: Whose look do you like?

Do you want to sport a sophisticated look or a chic avatar that helps you stand out? Take style cues from Karishma Tanna and Fatima Sana Shaikh for your next outing. Do tell us whose look do you like the most.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Chic

Karishma Tanna cuts a chic figure in a white blazer dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunner

Karishma finished the look by opting for a stylish blue handbag, and bangles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Impressive

We absolutely love how Karishma shows off her sense of style in the trendy outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flawless

Karishma poses for the camera wearing her stylish sunglasses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Glamorous Display

Fatima Sana Shaikh pairs a white top with a denim skirt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trendy

Fatima’s trendy ensemble also featured a thigh high slit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perfect

Fatima sports perfectly styled hair as she poses for the lensmen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Picture Perfect

Fatima shines through her picture-perfect make-up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Look

Fatima finished the look by opting for a pair of white shoes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

