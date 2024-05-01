Favourite Korean skincare routine of girls

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2024

Make your own double wash routine by experimenting with different face cleansers each day.

Exfoliate to get rid of debris and dead skin cells, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and restored.

Rigorous toning is necessary for more refined pores and taut skin.

You can maintain a radiant shine and improve your natural beauty with face serums.

Treat under-eye circles using targeted eye masks or lotions or by using soft eye creams.

Utilize the right moisturizer for optimal hydration. Do not skip this step at all.

When it comes to sun-safe skin, prioritize daily SPF protection.

A mask applied once a week will improve your Korean skincare regimen.

