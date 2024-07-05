Fawad Khan and other Top 8 Pakistani actors who are loved by the Indian fans
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 05, 2024
The charming and multifaceted Fawad Khan is a beloved figure.
Ali Zafar: Highly regarded for his versatile abilities as an actor and singer.
Appreciated for his engaging performances is Mikaal Zulfiqar who has a good fan base.
Admired for her talent and vivacious nature is Hania Amir.
Loved for her emotive acting and on-screen persona is Sajal Aly.
Respected for her audacious and influential roles is Saba Qamar.
Mahira Khan: Renowned for her grace and potent performances, she has enormous popularity.
Imran Abbas is admired for his good looks and acting abilities.
