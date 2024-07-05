Fawad Khan and other Top 8 Pakistani actors who are loved by the Indian fans

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2024

The charming and multifaceted Fawad Khan is a beloved figure.

Ali Zafar: Highly regarded for his versatile abilities as an actor and singer.

Appreciated for his engaging performances is Mikaal Zulfiqar who has a good fan base.

Admired for her talent and vivacious nature is Hania Amir.

Loved for her emotive acting and on-screen persona is Sajal Aly.

Respected for her audacious and influential roles is Saba Qamar.

Mahira Khan: Renowned for her grace and potent performances, she has enormous popularity.

Imran Abbas is admired for his good looks and acting abilities.

