Find out why everyone is trying the Night time Korean skincare routine
Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
At night, your water levels are at their lowest. As a result, you might want to vary your skincare regimens during the day and at night.
What sets the Korean skincare routine apart from all other regular skincare routines is the use of an initial cleansing oil.
The foam (or gel) cleanser is used in the second stage of cleaning. After eliminating the contaminants at the surface, you must focus on everything below the surface.
Try to exfoliate one to three times every week. If you do more than that, you run the risk of damaging your skin's surface.
When it comes to skincare products, essences tend to be lighter and more watery in consistency. Still, they contain a ton of ingredients, including rice extract, collagen cream, and snail
After using an essence product, ampoules are usually applied. Powerhouse ingredients and active agents are typically present in them, helping your skin replenish and regenerate its layers as you sleep.
Some of the most potent ingredients in skincare can be found in eye creams. They help target fine lines, brighten the area, and reduce puffiness.
Moisturizer is, of course, the final step in the Korean skincare routine. The majority of you are aware that the last step in any skincare regimen is a moisturizer.
